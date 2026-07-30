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Ukraine hits an Iranian ship, Romania shoots down a Russian drone, and Poland's populist opposition splits in two
July 24-29, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Jul 30
•
Michał Kranz
4
1
Poland and Ukraine are fighting over much more than history
The dispute between the two countries reflects the changing balance of power in Europe
Jul 24
•
Michał Kranz
13
2
5
Zelensky sacks Syrskyi, NATO gives new details about Russia's planned provocations, and Ukraine unveils a plan to end its spat with Poland
July 15-23, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Jul 24
•
Michał Kranz
6
1
Poland prepares for a new Russian provocation, Trump lets Ukraine produce Patriot missiles, and Warsaw says it may veto Ukraine's EU bid
June 30-July 8, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Jul 8
•
Michał Kranz
8
4
June 2026
Russia pushes Belarus to join its war directly, Ukraine stifles Crimea, and Poland's president escalates a conflict with Ukraine over…
June 18-26, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Jun 26
•
Michał Kranz
7
2
Russia strikes Ukraine's Pechersk Lavra, Warsaw and Kyiv spar over their shared history, and Albanians protest a Trump-linked luxury project
June 8-17, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Jun 18
•
Michał Kranz
6
2
May 2026
Europe has finally woken up
At this year's GLOBSEC Forum, the continent's elite proved they can be ambitious — but some complacency still lingers
May 25
•
Michał Kranz
15
2
5
The Iran War is transforming Eastern Europe
The Middle East conflict is changing Ukraine, NATO, and the EU's power in the region
May 12
•
Michał Kranz
8
9
Ukraine hits Russia's economy, Poland warns of NATO 'disintegration,' and Belarus builds military infrastructure along its border with…
April 30-May 5, 2026 in Eastern Europe
May 6
•
Michał Kranz
9
4
April 2026
Ukraine hammers a key Russian oil site, Lukashenko frees a Polish-Belarusian journalist, and Magyar claims to unfreeze EU funds
April 22-29, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Apr 30
•
Michał Kranz
4
2
Ukraine gains battlefield advantage over Russia, Bulgaria elects a pro-Moscow PM, and Magyar mulls a new coalition of center-right states
April 14-22, 2026 in Eastern Europe
Apr 23
•
Michał Kranz
8
1
4
Hungary and Eastern Europe's decoupling from Trump's America
Péter Magyar's victory and Hungary's turn toward Brussels have far-reaching regional implication for the US
Apr 18
•
Michał Kranz
15
16
5
© 2026 Michał Kranz
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