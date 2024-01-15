Why subscribe?

The Eastern Flank covers Eastern European geopolitics, security, populism, and the politics of NATO’s eastern shield through a combination of weekly news roundups and analysis pieces showcasing how events of global importance are impacting Europe’s East. I cast a broad net, but seek to go beyond the headlines to offer deep context, provide far-reaching insights, and place events within larger trends affecting the region.

In my weekly news briefs, I aggregate the most important news stories from across Eastern Europe, a region that I define as all the countries east of Germany, Austria, and Italy, north of Greece and Turkey, and west of Russia, as well as Georgia in the South Caucasus. I am purposefully excluding Russia from this definition, both to keep Russian affairs from dominating this newsletter, but also because I believe that Russia’s politics, society, and national character have become markedly distinct from those of the countries to its west. You can read more about my understanding of the term “Eastern Europe” in this article I wrote for UnHerd in 2023.

In my coverage, I strive for a balance between the top stories from the region and underreported yet equally important developments that I believe warrant attention.

If you want to keep up with Ukraine's drone diplomacy, regional adaptations to Russian gray zone warfare, the role of historical identity in Eastern Europe, and everything in between, subscribe below:

A bit about me

My name is Michał Kranz, and I’m a Polish-American journalist based in Warsaw, Poland who has been covering Eastern Europe since 2018. I’ve worked as a conflict reporter in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion, and also reported stories from the ground in Georgia, Bulgaria, Poland, and Estonia on various topics ranging from defense to migration, historical memory, drug policy, geopolitics, and beyond. I’m a regular contributor and reporter for UnHerd, a British news outlet, and my work from the region has also regularly appeared in The Daily Beast, Foreign Policy, Al Jazeera English, New Lines Magazine, Euronews, and more.

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