The aftermath of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine on July 16, 2026 ( National Police of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Zelensky fired longtime commander Syrskyi to quell protests against his dismissal of a popular defense minister, which, chaos aside, bodes well for Ukraine’s military dynamism.

Eastern NATO states again raised the alarm over potential Russian false flag provocations against critical infrastructure, pointing to new details intelligence details.

Ukraine unveiled a plan to calm its dispute with Warsaw amid a wave of anti-Ukrainian crimes in Poland, giving leaders an off-ramp but leaving the core issues unresolved.

Iran threatened Bulgaria over its intentions to help the US with its Middle East operations, opening the door for an escalation in tensions between Tehran and NATO.

Hungary’s Magyar accelerated his war against Orbán’s system of influence by launching a new corruption investigation and removing the former PM’s allies from power.

In-depth coverage:

1. Zelensky chaotically reshuffled his military brass as Ukraine ramped up its siege of Crimea and signed a drone deal with the EU

This past week has been one of the most chaotic periods in domestic Ukrainian politics since the start of the war, and that’s saying something.

After shocking his country by dismissing popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after only six months on the job, Ukrainians took to the streets in various cities including Kyiv to protest the move, prompting Zelensky to bring Fedorov back on board and promising him a “prominent position.”

Nevertheless, the upwelling of popular sentiment against Zelensky on the matter also seems to have convinced him to dismiss controversial Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrskyi, who had taken over the role from Valerii Zaluzhnyi in 2024, and to replace Syrskyi with the much younger and more innovative Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Fedorov however surprised observers on Thursday by rejecting Zelensky’s offer, insisting that he instead be allowed to return as Minister of Defense.

Ukraine has also embarked on a new phase in its air war against Russia, and is now leveraging its drone supremacy to choke not only Crimea itself, but shipping in the Sea of Azov as well.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have reportedly targeted 116 Russian ships in the sea over the last two weeks, many of which are “feeder” vessels that deliver oil from local ports to larger oil tankers.

In addition to oil, the Sea of Azov is also the site of 25% of Russia’s grain exports.

As a result of the strikes, Russian vessels were reportedly unable to move freely through the Kerch Strait that separates the Sea of Azov from the rest of the Black Sea, and number of visible vessels around the strait had decreased dramatically.

Somewhat absurdly, Russian FM Lavrov has called these Ukrainian strikes “terrorism, pure and simple.”

This comes as a Ukrainian F-16 shot a Russian jet in a dogfight for the first time in the war, while Ukrainian drones struck several warehouses owned by the Russian company Wildberries, often referred to as the Amazon of Russia.

Ukraine also signed two major drone deals, first with the EU, and later with the US.

The deal with the EU disbursed 1 billion euros for joint production of drones and anti-drone systems, while the American deal allowed for Ukrainian drones to be sent for research to the Pentagon, potentially as a prelude to future drone procurements from Ukraine for the US military.

Why it matters: Despite the poor optics of the entire affair, the end result in which Syrskyi is out and popular sentiment sits squarely behind Fedorov is actually a net positive for Ukraine, despite the messy manner in which it got there.

Despite his qualifications and achievements, Syrskyi belonged to a previous phase of the conflict, and Fedorov’s camp, which feuded with Syrskyi, represented the future. The new commander Drapatyi belongs to a newer generation of military minds, and was responsible in many ways for the strategy of using drones of create kill zones along the frontline to impede Russian advances.

Zelensky being pushed to the defensive domestically leads to two separate developments — while he may continue to feel pressured to empower the younger, more dynamic, and more innovative wing of the military establishment, he may also grow wary of having his personal influence infringed upon too much, leading him to try to consolidate loyalty among his top cadre, as he has in the past.

Nevertheless, the sacking of Syrskyi and the elevation of Drapatyi makes it more likely that many of the systemic problems plaguing the AFU, some of which Fedorov laid out during his spat with Zelensky and Syrskyi, will now be addressed.

Overall however, the direction Ukraine’s military is moving in puts it in exactly the right position to make the most of its recent successes on the front and in its long-range operations on both Russian soil, where it is bringing the war closer and closer to ordinary Russians, and in occupied territories like Crimea, where the AFU is using its drone superiority to make the continued occupation of the peninsula and other areas increasingly untenable for Moscow.

Protests against Zelensky’s dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 16, 2026 ( Getmanivna via Wikimedia Commons )

2. Lithuania deployed troops to protect vital infrastructure as NATO leaders warned of false flag provocations by Russia

Weeks after dramatic warnings about Russian gray zone provocations swept across NATO’s east, politicians in Poland and the Baltic states have once again sounded the alarm, this time with new details.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs both warned that Russia would likely choose to attack energy or transportation infrastructure through “limited kinetic operations.”

To this end, Lithuania this week deployed troops and a navy ship to secure critical energy sites against exactly such an attack, most importantly at the LNG terminal in Klaipėda.

According to Rinkēvičs, Russia has apparently already attempted “sabotage” against NATO states.

Poland meanwhile warned about a potential Russian false flag operation against NATO’s east using captured Ukrainian drones or GPS jamming.

Polish FM Sikorski noted that discussing such possibilities publicly is meant to dissuade the Kremlin from actually carrying out such attacks.

In addition, Russia last week held a live fire exercise on Lake Peipus, which lies on the Russian-Estonian border, without notifying the Estonian side for the first time.

Why it matters: While these warnings don’t carry too much new information, the fact that leaders in Poland and the Baltic states are yet again calling attention to planned Russian provocations on the horizon suggests that there are indications behind the scenes showing that Moscow is in fact moving ahead with such plans.

The point about using repurposed Ukrainian drones makes this particularly likely, as disclosing a detail of this sort suggests that Polish officials have credible enough information about Russian intentions to warrant a public campaign to get ahead of such a false flag operation.

As I’ve written before, it’s a common myth that Russia needs to conclude its invasion of Ukraine and rebuild its military might before being able to meaningfully threatening NATO itself — by carrying out a gray zone, kinetic attack against a NATO state without triggering Article V, Russia will be able to defang the alliance without even declaring war. The challenge for NATO countries now is how to prevent that from happening without entirely destroying the peace they currently enjoy.

3. Zelensky presented a plan to calm Polish-Ukrainian tensions as hate crimes against Ukrainians rose, aided by Russian hybrid warfare

Following weeks of escalating tensions over Zelensky’s decision to name a Ukrainian military unit after the UPA, a Ukrainian nationalist group that killed Polish civilians during World War II, Ukraine has now launched a diplomatic push to repair relations with Poland — to Warsaw’s cautious relief.

Zelensky last week held a high-level meeting on Polish-Ukrainian ties and unveiled a five-point plan that included expanded investigations into UPA-era atrocities, the opening of intelligence archives, and new exhumations of Polish victims in today’s western Ukraine.

Poland has welcomed the move even though plenty of points of disagreement remain, and Zelensky has yet to rename the military unit that started the dispute.

Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Ukrainian accused of working for the Kremlin to inflame Polish-Ukrainian historical tensions, specifically around the UPA massacres.

Even without Russian-backed provocations though, animosity between Poles and Ukrainians has worryingly skyrocketed in Poland, with several high-profile hate crimes against Ukrainians in the country gaining media attention over the last few weeks, including the case of a Ukrainian woman being harassed by a Polish man in the city of Bielsko-Biała and a Polish man being beaten by several other Poles for defending a Ukrainian man from verbal harassment.

Overall, hate crimes against Ukrainians in Poland have risen by 30% this year compared to the same period a year before.

Why it matters: As I predicted, Poland and Ukraine were bound to find some sort of temporary off ramp to de-escalate their dispute over the UPA eventually — but even though Zelensky’s plan gives both sides a chance to step back from the brink diplomatically, it does not mean things will go back to business as normal.

Although the plan will likely be readily embraced by Polish PM Donald Tusk and his camp, even he won’t be able to ignore that the military commemoration that started this whole affair will remain unresolved, while Tusk’s opponent Nawrocki and his Right-wing compatriots will continue to make hay of the dispute ahead of Poland parliamentary elections in 2027.

Perhaps the most worrying trend is the spike in violent and hateful incidents at the local level in Poland that have accompanied the political drama, and although Poles by and large will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia, it’s unfortunately likely that anti-Ukrainian sentiment will remain a fixture on the Polish Right for years to come.

4. Bulgaria said it would allow the US to use an air base to support its operation in the Middle East, leading to threats from Iran

The Bulgarian government led by PM Rumen Radev has asked parliament to approve the temporary deployment of up to eight US aerial refueling aircraft at its Bezmer air base which would support the US war effort in the Middle East.

This in turn prompted Iran to warn Sofia against the move, leading Bulgaria to state that no military operations against Iran would be conducted from its soil as the US said that it is prepared to respond to threats against its forces and allies.

NATO in turn has said also added that it would defend Bulgaria against any potential Iranian attacks.

Why it matters: While this is not the first time that Bulgaria has assisted the US in its military operations this year, this marks the first time that Iran has openly threatened Sofia over the matter, potentially expanding the threat radius of the war into southeastern Europe.

Early on in the war, a drone likely fired by Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, struck a British base in Cyprus, and while it is unlikely that any direct attack on Bulgaria would ever taken place, low level hybrid sabotage is not impossible if Iran decides that Sofia is indeed playing a major role in US operations.

5. Hungary’s Magyar accelerated his purge of Orbán allies from government and raided Fidesz’s office as part of a corruption probe

Recently defeated Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has declared a peaceful “resistance” movement against Hungary’s new government as PM Péter Magyar’s purge of Orbán’s influence escalated, which Orbán called a “tyranny.”

The showdown between the two men has now moved directly into the legal sphere, with Hungarian prosecutors raiding facilities housing Fidesz data servers as part of an embezzlement investigation into roughly $53.5 million in allegedly misused cultural funds.

Magyar’s government has also removed several major Orbán-era figure from office, with President Tamás Sulyok agreeing to end his term as parliament forced the Constitutional Court President Péter Polt, a prominent Orbán ally, to retire.

Why it matters: As I’ve written here before, Magyar’s campaign against Orbán’s influence was always going to be messy, but his party’s dominance in parliament means that his push has been going much more smoothly than predicted, especially when compared to the much more fraught process that took place in Poland following the populist defeat in 2023.

While Orbán and Fidesz’s resistance is equally predictable, its unclear how much they will actually be able to push back against Magyar’s moves short of preparing for the next elections — but with the system of patronage and political dominance Orbán had built steadily on its way out, it will be difficult for Fidesz and its officials to recover from Magyar’s ongoing assault in any meaningful way.

Other news to watch: