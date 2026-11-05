The aftermath of a brutal Russian double-tap strike on Komyshuvakha, Ukraine on November 2, 2026 ( State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Comm ons)

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

The Democratic wins in the midterms raised hopes in Ukraine that the US may start sending it military aid again, which would hugely bolster its air defense capabilities.

Polish PM Tusk suspended the populist-backed head of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, setting off an existential battle with Poland’s Right and with populists across Europe.

The victory of Serbia’s student-led opposition triggered a wave of arrests of security officials, showing just how transformative Vučić’s fall may be for Serbia in the near-term.

Poland launched a military operation along its border with Kaliningrad in response to a potential Russian provocation, scaring Putin into stopping any planned gray zone actions.

Trump pushed Lithuania to open its port to Belarusian potash exports despite EU sanctions, once again showcasing his willingness to make corrupt deals with dictators.

In-depth coverage:

1. Ukraine welcomed the US midterm results as Trump announced a Patriot deal for Kyiv and hundreds were evacuated from Oleshky

The Democrats’ blue tsunami in the US midterms was music to Zelensky’s ears — even though it will hardly solve all of Ukraine’s problems in 2026.

In response to the landslide election results, which gave Democrats control of both houses of Congress and placed limits on Trump’s power, Zelensky said he was “grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine.”

Zelensky has generally been much more open in recent weeks about his opposition to Trump’s dictates on Ukraine, including breaking a two-week pause on strikes against Russian oil refineries and by openly criticizing Elon Musk’s role in throttling Starlink services in Ukraine.

Regardless of the midterm results though, the Trump-backed peace talks charade seems it will continue, with envoy Steve Witkoff saying he would hold another round of trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week.

However, one major yet under-appreciated recent piece of news was that shortly before the midterms, Trump had in fact approved a $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot munitions supplied by other allied NATO states.

In addition, the Trump administration selected Poland to host a new maintenance facility for PAC-3 missiles, which are a type of munition used by Patriot systems, in a major win for European proponents of local production of Patriot missiles. The announcement has raised hopes that this may make it easier for Ukraine to procure PAC-3 missiles in the future.

Yet in a demonstration of just how brutal Russian attacks against Ukraine are becoming, Moscow conducted likely its most inhumane war crime against a civilian target in recent memory, striking the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia with massive aerial bombs on November 2.

The attack was a double tap strike against a school where residents had gathered to receive humanitarian aid, killing at least 42 people and leaving 33 missing.

Zelensky has called the attack, which used aerial bombs containing 1,000 kg of explosives, “insane.”

In a brighter spot however, a ceasefire orchestrated in part quite bizarrely by US First Lady Melania Trump in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky allowed hundreds of civilians to evacuate the city, after being cut off from food, water, and medicine by Russian forces.

Ukraine hopes to replicate the ceasefire in other parts of the country, but Russia refused to extend the Oleshky agreement specifically.

Why it matters: In light of Trump’s near-total pivot to Putin’s camp in the lead-up to the midterms, it’s no surprise that Zelensky is cautiously optimistic about what a Democratic Congress might mean for Ukraine’s future.

Although Congress won’t be able to rein in Trump entirely, the US president knows he is now very much at their mercy — and without another election to win anytime soon, Trump may be much less desperate to end the war in Ukraine on whatever terms possible or to fruitlessly try to bring down the price of gasoline through deals with Russia. All this means he may well back Democrats’ efforts to restart military aid for Ukraine, especially if it means he might regain some of his political capital in Washington.

The Patriot deal and the Oleshky ceasefire are tentative signs that Trump still believes that supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend its cities is politically useful.

Speaking of Patriots, the combination of the munitions agreement and the PAC-3 facility in Poland are pivotal events for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, which will likely blunt Moscow’s ability to bomb Ukrainians into submission this winter and will stop it from carrying out more attacks like the one at Komyshuvakha.

If Congressional Democrats are indeed able to resurrect American aid for Ukraine in 2027, it would turbocharge Kyiv’s war effort, especially now that it has learned to be more dynamic and creative on the battlefield without US support — taking the weight off European NATO states which increasingly have to find way to defend their own territory from Russia as well.

2. PM Tusk moved against populist-backed judges on a key court in Poland, triggering a political war with the Polish and European Right

After years of political back-and-forth between PM Donald Tusk and the populist, Right-wing PiS party over the makeup of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, the saga finally reached an explosive conclusion on Friday — with consequences for both Poland and the European Right.

Late on Friday night, several judges that Tusk had appointed who had been approved by Poland’s parliament but never sworn in by PiS-backed President Karol Nawrocki moved to suspend the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, leading protestors supporting PiS to rally in front of the court as riot police sealed off the building.

Nawrocki ultimately forced his way into the building after returning early from a diplomatic trip abroad, and the after the suspended judge had sawed off the lock on the gate of the tribunal grounds.

In the aftermath of these dramatic events, Tusk gave a national address in which he defended the move, saying there was no room for compromise on the issue of the tribunal’s composition.

Tusk has since proposed a meeting with Nawrocki to calm the situation, but the latter has apparently remained defiant, raising the issue of the Constitutional Tribunal at a meeting of Poland’s National Security Council.

The events caused a firestorm among PiS and the rest of the Polish Right, with opposition leaders proposing a vote of no confidence in Tusk’s coalition government.

Former PiS PM Mateusz Morawiecki suggested the event could lead Poland to civil war, while the leader of PiS, Jarosław Kaczyński, called Tusk’s move “a coup.”

Much of Europe’s Right has also joined the chorus, with Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, and Viktor Orbán all condemning Tusk’s move and much of the Right-wing sphere on X echoing Kaczyński’s characterizations of the event.

Why it matters: Tusk’s crackdown on the court is perhaps the most significant event in the rivalry between Tusk and PiS since his coalition won power in 2023, and has made the fight between them nearly existential ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.

The entire affair goes back over a decade to 2015, when PiS packed the Constitutional Tribunal with judges loyal to them in order to combat what they claimed was insufficient decommunization after 1989, leading to condemnation from the EU establishment.

Since Tusk took office in 2023, he has consistently been stonewalled in his efforts to return rule of law to the court by two successive PiS-aligned presidents.

By turning to such drastic measures, Tusk has forcefully taken away PiS’s ability to veto his efforts to roll back their populist agenda — and even though this was likely the only tool at his disposal to break the deadlock, it may have also opened the floodgates for a new and dangerous phase in Polish politics.

Given that PiS views Tusk’s actions as a “coup” and see the drama around the Constitutional Tribunal as the first salvo in a struggle for power with Tusk’s coalition over Poland’s future, it’s likely that they will take even more direct, extra-legal actions against Tusk’s government in response.

Although the no-confidence vote is likely to fail, PiS and its allies may try other strategies to unseat Tusk, including lawsuits, continued street protests, or efforts to cleave more conservative members of his coalition away from him.

A civil war, as Morawiecki warned, is highly unlikely — but given recently unearthed assassination plots against Tusk by Right-wing extremists, its worryingly possible that blood may yet be spilled as a result of the partisan rift.

Whatever happens though, the event has clearly mobilized Poland’s fractured Right-wing to put aside their differences and join forces ahead of the 2027 elections — and given the attention this event has received from other European Right-wing leaders, it’s likely that Poland will become the new epicenter of the continent-wide showdown between Right-wing populists and EU-aligned liberals as European societies continues to grow more polarized and reactionary with each passing month.

3. After ousting PM Vučić, Serbia arrested various security officials as the student opposition prepared to take power

Late last month, Serbia’s student-led opposition did the unthinkable by ending more than a decade of rule by Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) after two years of protests — and their victory is already reverberating across Serbian political society even before their government has taken office, triggering a wave of resignations, investigations and arrests.

Two senior police officials, including the head of Serbia’s criminal police, were arrested this week on suspicion of abuse of office, one of whom was also a prominent figure in the police response to the student protests against Vučić. The official was alleged to have personally led the abduction of students during demonstrations in 2025, assaulting one woman and threatening to rape her in a government building basement.

Serbian authorities have now also detained ten officers over alleged torture of protesters during last year’s demonstrations, marking the first major arrests over police violence against protesters during the two-year anti-corruption movement.

Although Vučić is doing everything in his power to reposition himself as an opposition figure, accusing the victorious Student List of “terror” but it is likely that the new government will go after him legally as well.

In an interesting move that may be a sign of a subtle shift, Serbia has moved to shut down Alta Banka, a bank favored by Russians in the country.

Why it matters: The fallout from Vučić’s stunning loss seems to already be producing a system-wide shift that makes a genuine, authoritative anti-corruption drive by the soon-to-be new government seem much more likely.

In a country like Serbia that had created an entire security apparatus around Vučić, these arrests are truly extraordinary, proving once again that no autocrat can hold onto power forever, and that a ruler’s lackeys remain cannot untouchable indefinitely.

While it remains to be seen how exactly the new government will approach its relationship to Russia, the shuttering of Alta Banka suggests that the anti-corruption drive may well extend into the realm of foreign influence with Serbia, potentially endangering Moscow’s ability to project power in the Western Balkans.

4. Poland stated it had carried out a preventative military operation along its border in response to Russian movements in Kaliningrad

In an apparent effort to take advantage of the domestic political chaos in Poland, Russia has tried to flash its guns along the Polish border — but was met with an overwhelming response that seems to have forced it to back down.

In response to multiple intelligence warnings from the Polish military and NATO allies about a potential Russian provocation from Kaliningrad, Poland this week triggered a preventative military operation involving the army, police, border guard, and counterterrorism units along its northern border.

The planned provocation reportedly involved cross-border sabotage or even an armed incursion.

PM Tusk stated that the threat had been averted, and only revealed that “individuals with flashlights” had been sighted along the Russian-Polish border.

Despite the political showdown between them on the Constitutional Court, Tusk and Nawrocki appeared together to at a meeting of Poland’s National Security Council to discuss the issue.

The German permanent brigade that has recently been stationed in Lithuania will reportedly be use electronic warning systems to detect military activity in Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad.

Concurrently, a likely Russian drone once again violated Latvian airspace, causing NATO jets to be activated in response, while Romania reported that Russian-backed network orchestrated a fire near a weapons factory in the country in September.

Why it matters: We know that Russia’s hybrid war campaign is designed to test NATO’s defensive response and to raise the ceiling of acceptable action below the Article 5 threshold — but while this planned action certainly achieved the first part of the equation, it certainly did not achieve the second.

The way Poland and NATO responded to this provocation has demonstrated to Russia, perhaps for the first time, that the alliance is not afraid to use the full force of its military to meet and counter potential gray zone incursions by Moscow into its territory, regardless of whether Article 5 is declared.

Thankfully nothing violent materialized this time, but only thanks to this swift and decisive response. Paradoxically, this is exactly the kind of outcome that will show that NATO policy against Russia is working — if a dramatic provocation peters out and is avoided entirely, this means that Putin got the message.

5. Trump pressured Lithuania to open its main port to Belarusian potash exports, flaunting EU sanctions

After several rounds of prisoner releases, the Trump administration is reportedly pressing Lithuania to reopen the port of Klaipėda to Belarusian potash exports, despite EU sanctions on Minsk.

US special envoy for Belarus John Coale has approached Lithuanian diplomats in recent weeks about easing restrictions on Belarusian goods. Before sanctions were imposed following the start of the War in Ukraine, around 90% of Belarusian potash exports passed through Klaipėda, making the port a crucial route for Minsk’s fertilizer industry.

In addition to bringing Belarusian dictator Lukashenko closer to the US diplomatically, Washington also wants access to cheaper Belarusian fertilizer for American farmers to reduce reliance on Canadian suppliers.

This come after Trump lifted American sanctions on Belarusian potash in March, following Minsk’s release of 250 political prisoners in negotiations led by Coale.

Lithuania has resisted the proposal, warning that reopening the route would undermine sanctions against the pro-Russian Belarusian regime.

Why it matters: This fits into a broader pattern in which the Trump administration increasingly sees Europe as an obstacle both to “peace” in Ukraine and to Trump’s broader goals vis-a-vis the Russian world, and shows that he continues to clearly prioritize the economic benefits of collaboration with Belarus and Russia over helping countries like Lithuania combat hybrid warfare originating from Belarus.

Coale’s efforts to free Belarusian political prisoners in exchange for sanction relief have been admirable and have led to real positive results, but its one thing to trade sanctions for humanitarian concessions, and entirely another to pressure European states to pad Lukashenko’s pockets in exchange for a pat on the back from the Trump administration.

Indeed, Belarus is hardly a priority for the administration, but if a business incentive is on the table, one can rest assured that Trump will go to whatever ends, coercive or otherwise, to get a “deal” done — whatever form it may take.

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