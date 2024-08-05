The Eastern Flank

The Eastern Flank

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Michał Kranz
Aug 8, 2024

Thanks for the cross-post!

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BeachToy
Aug 5, 2024

See that F-16, and the Hangars, and the extra parts and pieces and mechanics and everything else that goes into flying a fleet of F-16’s, plus every other damned piece of military equipment, spread across the Ukraine?

It’s all bought and paid for by the American people’s tax dollars!

And I’m still driving my 2004 Grand Marquis!

Go figure.

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