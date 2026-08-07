A damaged home in Kyiv, Ukraine after a Russian aerial barrage on August 1, 2026 ( National Police of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Trump reversed course on giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles even as Ukraine ran out of interceptors, leaving its defensive infrastructure hugely weakened.

A Russian missile crashed onto Polish soil, showing how Moscow is continuing to force NATO to raise the upper limit of hostility that it is willing to tolerate.

Dropping water levels in the Danube have put nuclear plants at risk in Romania and Hungary, pointing to the unexpected secondary impacts of climate change in the region.

Zelensky will soon make his first official trip to pro-Russian Serbia, signaling that Ukraine may be trying to leverage Belgrade’s EU dreams to its advantage.

Moldova accidentally allowed Taliban officials from Afghanistan to attend agricultural talks, highlighting how desperate Afghanistan has become to gain partners overseas.

In-depth coverage:

1. Ukraine has effectively run out of air defense interceptors as Trump walked back promises to give Ukraine Patriot licenses

Even as Ukraine’s offensive aerial capabilities against Russia continue to grow and create dividends for Kyiv on the battlefield, its defensive systems are under more strain than ever before, leaving Ukrainian civilians exposed to Russian missiles.

Zelensky over the past week has repeatedly warned that Ukraine has “no interceptors” left, as demonstrated by the fact that none of the dozens of ballistic missiles Russia fired at Kyiv this week were able to be shot down, killing at least 26 people and leaving many more wounded.

Ukraine has managed to continue shooting down Russian drones exceptionally well though, downing over 90% of drone attacks over the past week.

At the same time, despite his relationship with Zelensky reportedly improving recently, Trump has apparently reversed course on granting Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot missiles on its own, likely due to America’s own ongoing munitions shortages as a result of the Iran War.

But according to Reuters, the US government has continued negotiations with allies and likely with defense contractors on Ukrainian Patriot missiles, with the possibility of key parts being assembled in Germany after production in Ukraine.

In addition, according to US lawmakers, intelligence sharing between Kyiv and Washington has markedly improved in the last few months after a previous chill.

In the meantime though, in response to shortages, Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point has reportedly reached agreements with various European defense contractors and is already starting to integrate them into its landmark missile defense project, dubbed Freyja.

This comes as Ukraine hit two major refineries deep inside Russia with drone strikes as it continued striking ports along the Black Sea including in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s energy minister said that he hoped that Kyiv’s campaign against Russia’s energy infrastructure would lead to the war’s end by autumn.

Why it matters: Ukraine’s interceptor shortage reveals Kyiv’s continued Achilles heel in the conflict — while it has become more innovative on the ground and in the sky against Russia than any military within NATO, it cannot escape the fact that the backbone of its defensive architecture remains hugely dependent on the alliance.

This also, unfortunately, also points to one perennial advantage Russia has over Ukraine and an increasingly fractured NATO alliance: the fact that it is a single, contiguous empire unburdened by the bureaucratic and diplomatic constraints that Ukraine must contend with when seeking military support from its allies.

Due to the conflict with Iran, Ukraine has been in competition with America and its Middle Eastern allies for interceptors for some time now. But despite Zelensky’s outreach to Trump on Ukraine’s value as an asset against Iran, together with his efforts to establish Ukraine as a supplier of drone defense across Europe and the Middle East, the US president has still refused to give Kyiv what it needs, even when it means helping it defend its civilians.

While Ukraine will continue to innovate in the short-term with projects like the Freyja defense system, no matter how well its long-range drone campaign against Russian energy economy and logistics routes continues to go, it needs systems like Patriots as the backbone of its defense. If the US is unwilling or unable to supply them, there exists a chance that European NATO may be able to reach an arrangement with Trump to step up and fill the void itself — but either way, Ukraine’s defense architecture is rapidly running out of time.

2. A Russian missile crashed in Poland, leading politicians to again discuss the possibility of downing missiles in Ukrainian airspace

Amid a major Russian barrage against Ukrainian cities late last week, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crashed onto Polish soil in the Lublin region not far from the border of Ukraine, marking the second time that a stray missile from the War in Ukraine had breached Polish airspace.

Polish authorities controversially decided not to shoot the missile down during its brief flight, but claimed that Poland’s military would have done so if it had continued flying further into the country.

According to authorities, the missile had been carrying a major explosive payload.

NATO stated afterward that it would take “all necessary measures” to defend its territory.

The incident has revived debates in Poland about shooting Russian projectiles headed toward the country over Ukraine before they enter Polish airspace, with Polish FM Sikorski stating that this is “a topic for a very serious discussion that should not become hostage to party rivalry.”

Meanwhile, Poland also prepared to host exercises this autumn of the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the UK, designed to test its capabilities to guarantee security in post-war Ukraine.

This comes as Poland prepared its 50th military aid package for Ukraine, which is moving forward despite recent tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv.

The crater left by the stray Russian missiles near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in southeastern Poland on July 30, 2026 ( @saintjavelin via X )

Why it matters: While the missile strike was likely accidental, what is most shocking about it is just how commonplace drone and missile incursions have now become along NATO’s eastern flank, and what sort of new status quo they are producing.

The main impact of such actions is not that they will meaningfully degrade NATO’s military capabilities, but that they are raising the ceiling of acceptable hostility along the alliance’s frontier and pushing the boundaries of what NATO will tolerate.

Russia's logic is simple: by escalating the nature of its provocations, it is de facto forcing NATO to raise the threshold of an Article V declaration, giving Russia the latitude to harass the alliance without fearing a meaningful kinetic response.

Poland is taking a more passive approach than its neighbors at present, but if it hopes to build deterrence against Russia in advance of more threatening provocations yet to come, it must signal that such incursions will be met with force. Although it continues to be a controversial topic in Polish politics, it is likely only a matter of time before the Polish military begins to down Russian missiles over Ukrainian airspace.

3. Nuclear reactors in Hungary and Romania moved toward total shutdown due to dropping Danube water levels

Nuclear reactors in both Romania and Hungary are at risk of shutting down as record-low Danube water levels have disrupted cooling systems.

Romania has already taken one reactor offline and warned a second could soon follow, while Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant is operating at reduced capacity and faces a potential shutdown if water levels continue to fall.

Romanian authorities have blasted a rock formation and are sinking four rock-filled barges to redirect more Danube water toward its at-risk plant, buying only a few additional days of operation.

The drought is forcing both governments to prepare for power shortages — Bucharest is preparing plans to curb industrial electricity consumption if necessary, while Budapest has urged citizens to reduce power use as it searches for ways to stabilize the grid.

Dropping water levels in the Danube have also led to discoveries of a WWII-era bomb in Slovakia, a Roman bridge in Bulgaria, and naval ships from WWII in Serbia.

Why it matters: These events show that climate change in Europe is not just producing heat waves, but also having a very tangible impact on the energy infrastructure of countries in the continent’s east that rely heavily on water availability.

Rising temperatures have already strained the power grids of countries across the region including Hungary, Romania, Poland, and beyond, and as successive climate-related obstacles pile on top of each other, destabilizations of this sort is likely to become a regular part of life across Europe, but especially so in its east.

4. Zelensky will visit Russian-friendly Serbia for the first time as Serbia tries to make good with the EU

Zelensky is set to make his first official visit to Serbia, marking Ukraine’s biggest diplomatic outreach so far to one of Russia’s closest European partners.

The trip will come after months of increased contacts between Kyiv and Belgrade, and although it has not yet been officially scheduled by Zelensky’s office, it has been confirmed by senior Ukrainian officials.

This comes as Serbia finds itself under growing pressure to align itself more closely with the EU than with Russia, especially given Brussels’ recent decision to sever Serbia’s access to EU development funds.

Why it matters: This trip, while initially surprising given Serbia’s longtime closeness to Russia, makes quite a bit of sense: Ukraine has identified a slight gap between Moscow and Belgrade’s positions on the war, and now wants to make the most of it.

For once, Serbian President Vučić and Zelensky’s interests may actually align — Vučić wants to signal to the EU that it’s not actually as close to Russia as it might believe, while Zelensky wants to show Russia that even its closest allies in Europe see reasons to cooperate with Ukraine.

Although this visit will be largely symbolic, there is a chance that Zelensky may try to use Serbia’s EU worries to its advantage, especially given that Serbia has covertly sent weapons to Ukraine through intermediaries (even though Belgrade officially denies this).

Reading between the lines, this may also be a message to Moscow that its network of friends in Europe is coming to understand that a pro-Western Ukraine is here to stay, and diplomatic relations with it will be a necessity whether Russia likes it or not.

5. Political drama erupted in Moldova after officials from the Afghan Taliban arrived for agricultural talks in the country

A three-member delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Agriculture Ministry arrived in Moldova’s capital Chișinău for talks on agricultural cooperation, with Taliban media portraying the trip as an “official visit” to Europe.

The visit has sparked an immediate backlash inside Moldova, with PM Vasile Tofan called the delegation’s presence “embarrassing and unacceptable,” saying the visas had been issued without political authorization and that an investigation was now underway.

The Taliban members were reportedly invited by Moldovan Agricultural Ministry official Vasile Sarban, who said he made the invitation at the request of Moldovan companies seeking to export to Afghanistan.

Why it matters: In addition to being a humorous diplomatic mistake, the whole affair does reveal how desperate the isolated Afghan government is to establish diplomatic and economic cooperation with other countries, even small ones in Eastern Europe like Moldova.

At the same time though, given Moldova’s ongoing transition toward the European mainstream and the EU, incidents like this show that it remains and transitory state between east and west for many countries outside the Western political world.

Other news: