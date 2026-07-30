Zelensky with Trump in the Oval Office on July 29, 2026 ( @WhiteHouse via X )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Ukraine struck an Iranian ship, helping Zelensky sell Trump on the idea that the wars in Ukraine and Iran are linked and that Ukraine is a valuable asset for the US to support.

Romania downed a Russian drone over its territory for the first time, de facto enshrining such defensive actions as NATO policy across its eastern flank.

A former Polish PM created a new political grouping and set the stage to secede from Poland’s main opposition party, showing how fractured the country’s Right has become.

Zelensky visited Poland for the first time since a historical dispute dominated the Polish-Ukrainian relationship as hate crimes against Ukrainians continued to rise in Poland.

Slovakia’s president visited China to talk mutual cooperation, showcasing how Beijing is using fractures in the EU to deepen its economic and political involvement in Europe.

In-depth coverage:

1. Ukraine struck an Iranian ship as Zelensky held first talks with Trump in months as Witkoff and Kushner committed to visiting Kyiv

The War in Ukraine appears to be widening, and that might just be music to Trump’s ears, leading him to warm up to Ukraine for the nth time — and Zelensky is trying to make the most of the moment while it lasts.

Zelensky met with Trump in the Oval Office in Washington for the first time in months, and besides the fact that the pair discussed Trump’s recent pledge to grant Ukraine its own license to produce Patriot missiles, all we know about the meeting is that it was “positive and productive.”

This comes after Trump was reportedly impressed by Ukraine’s performance on the battlefield and its air war against Russia.

The meeting also apparently resulted in Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner agreeing to visit Kyiv for the first time, possibly in the next two weeks, as Ukraine tries to revive the US-led peace negotiations.

Zelensky’s visit also coincided with MAGA influencer Laura Loomer’s high-profile visit to Kyiv, after she claimed she had reversed her position on the war and was no longer sympathetic to Russia’s narrative.

Nevertheless, Trump’s Pentagon faced pushback from lawmakers after it told Congress that it would delay the disbursement of $400 million in aid to Ukraine until 2029.

Meanwhile, in rather convenient timing, Ukraine struck an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea that Kyiv said was ferrying weapons between Iran and Russia — for the first time creating a direct linkage between the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The move sparked a diplomatic back-and-forth between Iran and Ukraine, with the Iranians claiming the attack was a “criminal act.”

New reporting has also claimed that Iran had considered launching a “symbolic” strike at one of Ukraine’s seaport in retaliation, but ultimately decided against it.

All this took place as Russia built its first road crossing into North Korea, fueling speculation that the two countries are preparing to increase military cooperation.

Why it matters: Due to sheer geography, it’s unlikely that Ukraine itself will start to regularly target Iranian vessels, meaning that the two conflicts are far from collapsing into a single war — but Ukraine’s move here was clearly meant as a signal to the US and its allies that it is prepared to play a supportive role against Iran beyond merely protecting allied bases in the Middle East, and so far, this message seems to have found its audience.

Adaptable as ever, Ukraine has realized that capturing Trump’s attention requires more than just long-range strikes against Russian targets, and in an age of transactionalism, it must demonstrate both its loyalty and its usefulness for his goals if it hopes to fully win him over to its side.

Showing that Ukraine’s operational strategy overlaps with Trump’s on Iran is likely to make him and his team even more willing to scratch Ukraine’s back, and although it may not be directly linked, Witkoff and Kushner’s planned visit to Kyiv is a reflection of how much the tide has shifted in the Trump administration.

While there is little hope that Trump will wholly abandon his admiration of Putin or refocus his attention away from the Middle East, there is some indication that he may be starting to see Ukraine as a useful tool that may be able to put pressure on Iran outside the immediate theater of conflict.

In general, as its embrace of Laura Loomer suggests, Ukraine seems to be rolling out a new strategy to appeal to Trump not by focusing on the threat Russia poses to US interests, but rather by highlighting where the logistics of its war effort overlap with America First, and how Ukraine can independently bolster Trump’s agenda on the European, Eurasian, and cultural-political fronts.

2. Romania shot down Russian drones over its territory for the first time and expelled Moscow’s ambassador

After years of incursions by Russian drones, including one that hit a residential apartment block in the city of Galați in late May, Romania has now shot down three Russian drones over its territory in three days, marking the first time the NATO country has actively neutralized Russian UAVs.

This comes after Romania’s parliament expressly approved downing drones that entered its airspace in 2025. At least one of the recent drones was shot down by a Romanian F-16.

In response to these events, Bucharest has expelled Russia’s ambassador to the country, leading Russia to responded that the accusations against it were “unfounded.”

Why it matters: While NATO had long refrained from downing stray Russian drones over its territory, this started to shift in 2025 following the large-scale drone swarm incursion over Poland, and it seems it has now become de facto alliance policy along the entire breadth of NATO’s eastern flank.

As Russia continues to flex its muscles and test NATO’s limits, a more robust alliance response policy to such incursions will help keep Russia’s most provocative ambitions in check — but if Putin meaningfully attacks a NATO country as many have recently been warning, defensive measures will no longer be enough, and the alliance will have to respond in kind in order to avoid its mutual defense clause from falling flat on its face.

3. Poland’s populist opposition effectively split in two, further fracturing the country’s Right-wing ahead of elections

As if things couldn’t get more chaotic in Poland’s domestic political landscape, the country’s primary opposition party, the populist conservative PiS, has now practically speaking split in two, with former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki setting the stage for the creation of a new party, called Development Plus.

Although Development Plus has not yet formally seceded from PiS, Morawiecki has pledged to form his own parliamentary grouping, and is joined by 40 MPs and one senator. The grouping will form the third largest caucus in Poland’s Sejm.

The rift emerged after PiS’s leader, Jarosław Kaczyński had asked party members to sign a loyalty pledge, and after Morawiecki claimed that the party had increasingly come to be dominated by far-Right factions.

According to Politico, Development Plus already boasts 8% support among the general Polish public.

Why it matters: While infighting and splintering within the Polish Right is certainly good news for PM Donald Tusk’s ruling government and his Civic Coalition party, it underscores just how much the influence of the far-Right has risen in the country ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2027.

This trend has broadly pushed the entire political spectrum further Rightward, especially on migration and Ukrainian issues, and this will likely continue to be case as support for far-Right parties keep growing, notably the KKP, headed by open antisemite and Russophile Grzegorz Braun, which now has 11% support.

Despite deep divisions among Right-wing parties in the country, if current levels of support hold, they would together win a higher share of votes in the 2027 elections than Poland’s Centrist and Leftist parties. As the drama within PiS shows however, it’s hardly a given that all of these parties would form a stable coalition even if they do carry the day, mean that chaos, as usual will continue to dominate in Poland’s halls of power.

4. Zelensky made his first trip to Poland since the start of its dispute with Ukraine as hate crimes in Poland against Ukrainians rose

In an address, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for an end to xenophobic attacks in Poland against Ukrainians, which reached their highest levels since the start of the War in Ukraine after the assault of a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, warning that those targeting Ukrainians were acting “in Russia’s interest.”

Kremlin disinformation campaigns have worsened the crisis, exploiting recent disputes over Polish-Ukrainian history and magnifying isolated incidents online to inflame hostility between Poles and Ukrainians.

This comes as a record number of Poles, 40%, now oppose Ukraine’s membership in the EU, while only 50% support it.

Speaking of historical disputes, Zelensky visited Poland for the first time since Polish-Ukrainian relations hit a downturn starting in May, meeting in Lublin with Tusk to discuss the recent violence and to debrief Zelensky’s latest meeting with Trump.

Why it matters: While mainstream Polish society as a whole obviously cannot be blamed for this uptick in violence, the contrast between the outpouring of support in 2022 and the current environment of hostility is striking, and points not just to the power of cleverly disguised Russian disinformation, but also to how quickly far-Right extremism can be weaponized through nationalistic chest-thumping.

At the diplomatic level, Tusk and Zelensky’s meeting in Lublin is positive for the future of the Polish-Ukrainian relationship, but given that social attitudes toward Ukrainians among Poland’s extremist Right are only deepening and the drivers fueling them remain unaddressed, its unlikely that the current violence will wholly abate anytime soon.

5. Slovakia’s president met with China’s Xi as Beijing promised cooperation with Bratislava in a host of economic and tech fields

Having lost anti-EU autocrat Viktor Orbán, China seems to be courting Slovakia as a potential bridge to the EU as Bratislava’s tensions with Brussels continue.

During Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to Beijing, Xi Jinping said he hoped Slovakia would play a “constructive role” in improving EU-China relations.

The pair discussed cooperation in clean energy, AI, robotics, and beyond, underscoring China’s push to strengthen economic links with Slovakia.

Why it matters: While Europe is rightly most concerned about Russia from an immediate security standpoint, China’s economic pull will be a more serious threat to the continent’s politics in the long-term, and luring Eurosceptic members of the EU like Slovakia into its corner is a key part of Beijing’s strategy.

For Bratislava, the benefit is clear — having lost its key ally in Orbán and feeling more isolated than ever in Europe, it likely sees turning toward China as a way to effectively balance itself between Beijing and Brussels.

What this means for the country down the line remains to be seen, but what’s already clear is that Chinese efforts to infiltrate Europe’s political economy are hardly limited to small states like Slovakia.

Other news to watch: