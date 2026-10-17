Destruction in Kyiv, Ukraine after a major Russian attack on Ukrainian cities on October 13, 2026 ( State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Trump made a diesel deal with Russia and cut Ukraine off from early warning systems in order to get Kyiv to heed US demands, allowing Putin to hammer Ukrainian civilians.

Russia killed sailors in NATO waters as the alliance revealed its plan to counter future aggression by Putin, even as it failed to respond to his current gray zone campaign.

Several Trump advisors helped politicians in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska ahead of elections, underscoring his interest in corrupt deals with anti-Western governments.

Poland uncovered a “serious” plot to kill PM Tusk and other politicians and arrested a Right-wing extremist, highlighting the effects of deep political polarization in the country.

Albania’s protests turned violent and called for PM Edi Rama to step down, posing potential problems for the future of the country’s EU accession bid.

In-depth coverage:

1. As Ukraine ran out of Patriot missiles, Trump made a deal with Putin on diesel behind Zelensky’s back before cutting off Starlink services

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Trump has backstabbed the Ukrainians for personal gain once again — even though the political benefit he will gain from it will be shockingly small compared to the cost.

After previously demanding that Zelensky stop striking Russian oil refineries in order to ease pressure on the global oil market, Trump announced a deal with Putin to release nearly 2 million tons of diesel to American and global markets over the next few months — a minuscule amount given diesel consumption rates in the US.

According to reporting, the announcement came as a shock to a Ukrainian delegation in the US, who had arrived in Washington to discuss a US-brokered energy ceasefire in the war.

In addition however, Trump accused Ukraine of being responsible for the global increase in oil prices and tore into Zelensky personally, claiming that Ukraine needed a new president who could make a deal with Russia. Zelensky had openly opposed the deal, calling it “weak,” and underscored that the rise in oil prices was a result of the Iran War, not Ukraine’s strikes on Russia.

Shortly after the announcement of the deal, the Trump administration also unilaterally announced an energy ceasefire, and while Zelensky said he supported the move, claimed that he had been completely blindsided by the news.

The ceasefire ultimately did not materialize, as Russia launched strikes on Ukrainian gas facilities and a power plant in Kharkiv, following which Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian refineries.

When questioned by reporters, Trump said the two sides had agreed “Because [he] said, ‘You agreed.’ That’s why,” implying he had unilaterally decided there would be a ceasefire without getting buy-in from either party.

The US has also threatened to halt the PURL weapons procurement mechanism for Ukraine and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv over its continued strikes on Russian refineries, but as of writing no steps of this sort have yet been taken.

Nevertheless, Starlink and Starshield, which is used primarily for offensive operations, were slowed following the Trump-Zelensky spat, and the US seemed to halt early warning systems that allowed Russian strikes to hit Ukrainian cities that left at least 6 killed and power cut to 600,000 people.

Although these satellite services have started to be restored, Elon Musk, whose SpaceX owns Starlink, blamed the Trump administration for the slowdown, and Zelensky said the service is not yet fully functioning for the Ukrainian military.

In addition, after months of shortages, reports have started to trickle in that Ukraine has finally entirely run out of Patriot missiles.

Why it matters: In truth, none of this should be surprising — Trump’s support for Ukraine was always a farce, and his affinity for Putin and his belief in the inevitability of Russia’s domination of Ukraine was always the bedrock of his policy toward the war. But this latest combination of decisions appears to be his most deliberate attempt to sabotage Ukraine’s war effort to date, cynically and cruelly abandoning Kyiv at its most desperate moment in years.

As has already frequently been noted, the diesel deal with Putin will hardly make any dent at all in global fuel prices, and Trump only agreed to it to fool American midterm voters into believing that a reprieve from high gas prices resulting from the Iran War is just around the corner.

But by disingenuously blaming Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s energy industry for the fuel costs and punishing it for it, Trump has decided to directly impose costs on Ukrainian civilians first and foremost, marking a horrifying new low in his quest to appease Putin.

The lack of early warnings and the Starlink slowdown largely did not affect Ukraine’s offensive capabilities — rather, they made it more difficult for Ukraine to protect its cities from incoming Russian missiles and drones. And with its Patriot munition stockpiles now down to zero, this means that Ukrainians are more exposed to Russian bombardment than at any other point of the war.

Russia sees this coming winter as an opportunity to bomb Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure into oblivion — and in a self-obsessed quest to “end” another war, Trump has given Russia an opening to do exactly that.

Naturally, Ukraine and Zelensky will resist, and Europe will do what it can to relieve the pressure on Kyiv. But without Patriots and critical forecasting capabilities provided by the US, the cost on Ukraine will be high no matter what happens — and the downstream effects of this will undoubtedly affect Europe and NATO as a whole.

2. Russia staged hybrid attacks in the Baltic states and the Black Sea as NATO unveiled its strategy against a potential Russian incursion

Things are heating up in the Black Sea, and these past two weeks have seen the first civilian casualties in NATO territorial waters caused by Russia.

Since the start of October, drones which NATO officials have said belong to Russia have struck seven ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania, with at least one of these attacks taking place within Romania’s territorial waters.

The attacks are confirmed to have killed two sailors, but with 25 people still missing and two entire ships sunk, the death toll is sure to rise.

The attacks were so brazen that they even led Bulgaria’s once-Russian-friendly PM Rumen Radev to denounce Moscow, naming Russia as the culprit before anyone else in NATO publicly did.

Meanwhile in Latvia, several armed men in Belarus earlier this month tried to force 20 migrants to cross the border before later entering Latvia themselves to steal border surveillance cameras.

A group calling itself “Black Rus” has claimed responsibility for the incident, although it is almost certainly a Russian “little green men”-style operation.

In response to this provocation, Lithuania deployed its forces to the border of Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

Amid all of this, NATO top military leader in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich revealed NATO’s plan to defeat a Russian incursion into its territory, saying that the alliance would focus on “blocking, blunting and breaking” the attack.

The main idea here is that NATO would attempt to block the Russian attack at its point of contact without ceding any NATO territory while establishing aerial and naval superiority, and if the attack persisted, would deploy autonomous systems and coordinated military responses to neutralize command and control structures within Russia that are conducting the attack.

As warnings mounted about a Russian hybrid attack that would involve civilian casualties, the EU diplomats reportedly discussed their own contingency plans.

Why it matters: What’s baffling about the current discussions in the EU and NATO is that they are still in planning mode for what’s to come, even while civilians are already being killed by Russia on commercial ships within NATO territorial waters.

The fact provocations like these, together with the arrival of bona fide “little green men” of Crimean infamy on NATO soil, are already taking place should be ringing alarm bells in European capitals — not that a Russian invasion is imminent, but that over 80 years of security in Europe is over, with or without NATO’s Article 5. In some places this is happening, but in others, a habitual lethargy still reigns, where meetings and talks remain in place of adaptation.

While Grynkewich’s strategy is sound, it fails to address the core problem of what Europe is experiencing right now, and what the events in the Black Sea presage about the continent’s present and near-term future. I wrote about exactly what NATO should do instead to address this in my post on Monday, in case you haven’t had a chance to read it yet.

3. Members of Trump’s circle worked to help Bosnia’s separatist, pro-Russian Serb entity in recent elections

Reporting by the New York Times has revealed that several of Trump’s political advisors were hired by the Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity in Bosnia, to help its government in elections in the country earlier this month.

James Blair and Chris LaCivita, who lead an advertising campaign for Trump ahead of the US midterms, reportedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars to give the Republika Srpska advice on electoral issues.

Additional reports revealed that other political operatives involved in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign were also involved.

Photos also emerged showing the daughter of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles posing with a rifle in Republika Srpska with its interior minister.

Republika Srpska was until recently led by pro-Russian president Milorad Dodik, who was barred from office in 2025 for breaking Bosnia’s constitution. Dodik was recently removed from the US sanctions list by the Trump administration, and despite not being on the ballot himself, his party loyalists carried the day in Bosnia’s elections this month.

According to reports, a company headed by Trump allies in the US recently won a contract to build a key pipeline between Bosnia and Croatia — something Dodik had opposed until Trump removed him from the US sanctions list.

This comes as Bosnia’s foreign minister notified US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Republika Srpska was actively lobbying in Washington “on behalf of political structures closely aligned with Moscow.”

Why it matters: The involvement of these Trump-connected figures in the politics of a Russian-backed entity in the Balkans isn’t terribly surprising — but what is notable is that these efforts took place amid the Trump administration’s midterm push.

This speaks to the deep level of entanglement between the Trump-sphere and the Russian world, and highlights just how much Trump’s confidantes value their connections to anti-Western governments in Europe who are eager and willing to make corrupt deals to mutually enrich each other.

It’s unclear what other motivations Trump may have here, but his deepening involvement in Republika Srpska is clearly yet another indicator of just how much his interests have diverged from the EU and NATO’s in Eastern Europe.

4. Poland uncovered a plot to assassinate PM Tusk by two apparent fringe Right-wingers in the country

Poland’s security services discovered a “high probability” assassination attempt against PM Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, and arrested two men in separate cases involving threats against these and other senior Polish politicians.

Initially, officials said the information about the threat was delivered partly by email, and was deemed credible and included details about addresses linked to the two politicians.

A 66-year-old man was detained in Wrocław not long afterward on suspicion of planning the attack, and a search of his home reportedly uncovered a dozen or more improvised explosive devices, along with a crossbow and other weapons.

He was described as a Right-wing extremist by authorities who advocated in favor of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A second suspect was later also detained and charged with inciting the murder of Tusk and parliamentary speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty, but authorities have not indicated that the two cases are connected.

Why it matters: Although the initial news about the assassination plot immediately raised flags about a possible connection to Russia, what has instead emerged is a story about the downstream effects of Poland’s exceptionally polarized political landscape.

With parliamentary elections coming up next year, political attitudes are becoming increasingly volatile in Poland, and with the country’s Right on the upswing amid rising xenophobia against Ukraine, it’s unsurprising that such assassination plots against Tusk’s government would emerge.

As political campaigns continue over the next year, flashes of political violence are likely to continue, although they probably will not meaningfully threaten the stability of the Polish state itself.

5. Albania’s flamingo protests took a violent turn as calls for PM Edi Rama to step down grew louder

Months after initially touching to oppose Jared Kushner’s development of a pristine section of Albanian coast, anti-government protests in the country have turned violent, with demonstrators demanding PM Edi Rama’s resignation.

Thousands of mostly young protesters marched through Tirana for a fourth consecutive day on October 16, smashing windows and traffic lights. Earlier clashes saw demonstrators raid a bank and set fire to government buildings, while police responded with tear gas and water cannon. Protests have also spread to Lezha, Elbasan, Shkodra and Korça.

The student-led movement is targeting corruption and education costs, in addition to the luxury resort project backed by Kushner.

Students accuse the government of neglecting universities and failing to address state corruption, and blame Rama for ignoring or condemning their largely peaceful campaign, at times even calling protestors “fascists.”

Rama of course has refused to resign as unrest spreads.

Why it matters: What started as an effort to protect Albania’s natural environment has snowballed into by far the most serious political crisis Rama’s government has faced, and has put his government’s inadequacies front and center for the EU to see.

In doing so, the protests have showed why Rama’s Albania may not be the rising star the EU believes it to be, potentially endangering its EU accession timeline.

Although Brussels has pushed forward recently with Albania’s membership bid, its likely that the bloc may soon exert pressure on Rama to bend to some of the protestors’ demands.

Other news:

Ukraine Claws Back Land in the Donbas, Thwarting a Russian Push (New York Times)

Magyar says countries have put relations on new footing after meeting with Zelenskyy (Ukrainska Pravda)