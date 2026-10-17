The Eastern Flank

The Eastern Flank

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Tubthumping
Oct 17

Can you direct me to the treaty ratified by the Senate that obligates the United States to Ukraine?

Because that’s the only way the United States can undertake an obligation to another country, with a ratified treaty.

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