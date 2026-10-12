The Eastern Flank

The Eastern Flank

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Helen Brooks's avatar
Helen Brooks
Oct 12

A wonderful piece.

There is no question that a more decisive, detailed, proactive defense of the West against Putin’s hybrid attacks is long overdue. And the more well-thought-out solutions like this appear, the better.

I would add one more thing that needs to be taken into account. Namely, how actions to defend NATO territory and infrastructure will be perceived by Russian society.

Naturally, Putin’s propaganda will do everything it can to reinforce hostility and suspicion in such cases. Which means the rhetoric from NATO and European officials has to be even more carefully thought out.

For example, if you seize a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Baltic Sea, say how many Russian tankers not under sanctions passed through freely at the same time. If you shoot down a Russian drone, make a Reel that shows in 10 seconds that it violated NATO airspace, and that the response was swift and inevitable.

All people respect rules and their enforcement. Russians do too.

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3 replies by Michał Kranz and others
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
7d

Putin may play the Big Bad Bear, that he'll huff and he'll puff and blow the house down, but he can't and he won't - because he knows it. The only way he wins is with the collusion of traitors on the other side.

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1 reply by Michał Kranz
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