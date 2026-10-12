A British soldier in front of an A400M Atlas C.1 aircraft during NATO drills on Jan Mayen island, Norway, on August 29, 2026 ( U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog via Wikimedia Commons )

Russia has now killed people in the economic zones of NATO states, and the only response Europe’s leaders could muster was to call it “increasingly concerning.”

Last week, naval and aerial drones almost certainly belonging to Russia struck two commercial ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania, killing at least two sailors on the first vessel and sinking the second — together with its entire crew. A few days later, several masked men crossed the border from Belarus into Latvia to steal several surveillance cameras at the border after previously trying to force around 20 migrants to enter Latvian territory, while European intelligence agencies this weekend reported that Russia is planning to step up efforts to assassinate European defense officials. All this after months of near weekly drone incursions into NATO airspace in the Baltic states, Russian missiles hitting Poland, and helicopters from Kaliningrad deliberately flying into Polish airspace. Each of these events alone would have dominated headlines years ago — now they are simply part of the weather.

As intelligence warnings about potential Russian plans to attack the alliance have dominated the transatlantic information space over the last few months, Europe hasn’t sat idly by of course — NATO militaries have shifted their posture across the alliance to respond to this new wave of provocations, invested heavily in new technologies, prioritized threat detection, and most recently moved their forces closer to Russian borders in the Baltics in response to the events at the Latvian border. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe has himself stated that the alliance’s plan for repelling a future Russian attack would be unveiled in Warsaw this week.

But in the current gray zone between secure peace and full-scale war, NATO simply isn’t working — it is unable to truly protect the territorial sovereignty and security of its member states. Designed for a different age when a single military strike meant total war, NATO today has no mechanism to deal with the low-level, intermittent Russian actions that are deliberately designed to take advantage of the incredibly high cost an Article 5 declaration would impose on the alliance. This is the true goal of Russia’s gray zone campaign: to demonstrate the failings of NATO’s mutual defense architecture, thus fracturing the entire alliance and giving Moscow a much freer hand to impose its will on Eastern Europe.

In order to respond to the realities of the present moment rather than merely preparing for future Russian actions, NATO must put a clear new policy into practice, potentially through an amendment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which does the following:

Sets clear red lines against violations of the territorial and infrastructural sovereignty of NATO member states.

Empowers member states to enforce these red lines efficiently and consistently through defensive military action aimed at neutralizing hostile entities and assets that violate them.

Allows member states to inflict a proportional cost on Russia for such violations that would not reasonably lead to full-scale conventional or nuclear hostilities.

An M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker during a live fire exercise at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, on May 14, 2026 ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor via Wikimedia Commons )

Ever since the start of Russia’s hybrid war, NATO has been understandably acting from a place of caution, fearful of triggering a disproportionate response by Moscow. But in doing so it has allowed Russia to set the pace of escalation, and has made NATO reactive rather than proactive in the face of Putin’s ambitions. What Europeans often forget is that however deluded Putin may be, Russia remains constrained by very much the same strategic limitations as NATO, and is equally reluctant to leap headfirst into full-scale conventional war with the alliance until it is confident it can do so on its own terms. In the same way that Putin is confident that NATO won’t go to war over a drone strike on a commercial shipping vessel, so too NATO can reasonably calculate that Russia won’t launch an invasion of Europe or send nukes to London over a covert retaliatory strike of the same magnitude, Kremlin bluster aside. Not only does Russia not have the military capacity to do so at the moment due to the War in Ukraine, but the entire reason it is conducting this hybrid war in the first place is because it understands that a conflict with NATO in its current unified form could become existential for it very quickly, regardless of nuclear deterrence.

We already have proof that active, forceful enforcement of NATO’s territorial integrity works against Russia: alliance member Turkey famously shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M jet in 2015 after it crossed from Syrian to Turkish airspace during Russia’s involvement in Syria’s civil war. The Russian fighter spent a total of 17 seconds over Turkish territory — far shorter than the Russian attack helicopter that idled in Polish airspace late last month for 42 seconds — but even that was too long for Ankara. Despite the subsequent diplomatic back-and-forth, Putin got the message, and no such flyovers ever took place again.

Although European NATO states have finally started downing Russian drones over their territory in the last few months, they still let manned Russian aircraft that violate their airspace pass through unscathed. This is an inconsistent and undisciplined approach, and Russia fully sees it for what it is. If NATO wants its territorial integrity to be respected, it must articulate this demand in the only language Putin understands — by demonstrating that any Russian aerial asset, be it a drone, a fighter jet, or attack helicopter, will be shot out of the air once it crosses that red line in the sky. The masked “little green men” who crossed into Latvia should have been treated the same way: not as an invasion force, but as hostile elements that must be made an example of.

In other instances like the ones in the Black Sea or where there was no clear border violation, a proportionate kind-for-kind response must be carried out that forces Russia to pay a price for its gray zone actions. Two can play at Russia’s hybrid warfare game — Moscow has plenty of ships in its Baltic shadow fleet that can be incapacitated by NATO states, including in such a way that would allow local coast guards to safely apprehend their civilian crews before any harm would come to them. Response actions to other Russian acts of sabotage could also be done covertly and without public claims of responsibility, targeting critical infrastructure connected to Putin’s war machine deep inside the belly of the beast. Ukraine has been doing this for years, most notably in last summer’s Operation Spiderweb which involved covert short-range drone attacks launched from trucks against five airbases in the Russian heartland — and if Ukraine can develop a network of operatives behind enemy lines, there is no reason NATO intelligence agencies can’t do the same. There are in fact whispers that they are doing so already: when a Russian Tu-95MS Bear bomber crashed in the Russian Far East two weeks ago, a major general in the Polish army quipped on X that this bomber may have been the one that had carried the projectile that struck Polish soil this summer, leading to speculation that Poland may have had something to do with the “accident.”

The point of such actions would not be to chest-thump, seek revenge against Russia, or to draw Moscow into full-scale conflict — quite the opposite. The current open-ended status quo where Europe has no systematized ability to counter Russia’s gray zone campaign is far more dangerous than what I am proposing. Russia hasn’t tried to reclaim eastern NATO states like the Baltics because it understands what Article 5 entails — but it is able to exploit the gray zone between peace and Article 5 precisely because NATO’s architects left it wide open for it to do so. It’s about time to leave fear behind and adapt NATO’s posture to the threat it faces now, not the one it may face down the road. The security of the entire alliance depends on it.