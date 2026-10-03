A medical center burns as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine on September 28, 2026 ( State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Russia’s gray zone campaign suddenly kicked into high gear with new hybrid actions and NATO responses, signaling a dramatic new phase in the Russian-NATO shadow war.

Trump seemingly committed to giving Ukraine a license to make Patriot missiles as Ukraine advanced in the Donbas, even as Russian strikes foretold of a hard winter ahead.

Trump and Poland neared a deal on a US base in the country, although the transactional nature of the deal means it may not be the bulwark against Russia the Poles hope it will.

Poland and Belarus held their first meeting in a decade, marking the beginnings of a possible thaw that could have a major impact for the EU’s relations with Minsk.

Serbia’s Vučić resigned in order to run for PM in a bid to retain power amid popular pressure, even as a changing landscape in Europe may limit Vučić’s options in the future.

In-depth coverage:

1. Russia staged new provocations against NATO states as Europe adjusted to new security realities

Over the past few weeks, Russia’s potential gray zone warfare plans for European NATO have come to dominate transatlantic affairs, sparking unprecedented action by eastern states in the alliance and making an eventual violent confrontation of some kind between NATO and Russia seem inevitable — even as Putin’s initial goal appears to be to break the alliance apart from the inside out ahead of any conventional attack.

Following months of warnings, Poland, France, Denmark, Norway, the CIA, and others have all warned in the past week that Russia may attack the North Atlantic alliance in some capacity in the coming months.

This has come as Russia has conducted several new provocations against the alliance in the past two weeks, damaging a Starlink terminal in Poland supplying internet to the Ukrainian military, conducting an arson attack against a drone manufacturer in Germany, and sending a helicopter 300 metres into Polish airspace from Kaliningrad. Another Russia-linked arson attack also took place against a defense contractor in Estonia.

As a result, several NATO states have taken a number of extraordinary measures in response — Lithuania and Poland agreed on an evacuation plan of civilians in the Baltic states into Poland in case of a Russian invasion, while Warsaw authorized Polish fighter jets to engage aerial objects approaching from Russian airspace without first having to visually identify them. Polish lawmakers are also working on a “pre-war” preparation bill that would allow for earlier movements of troops and more interconnected military defense plans with NATO.

The Baltic states in particular have been holding elaborate and detailed military exercises to emphasize, reportedly, that they will shoot back the instant any Russian troops set foot on their territory, with or without NATO support.

Even Czechia’s populist PM Babiš, who voice skepticism about support for Ukraine in the past, said he would come to the aid of the Baltic states in the event of an Article V-worthy attack by Russia.

As NATO exercises and monitoring activity have taken place in the vicinity of Russia’s Kaliningrad and speculation has appeared in the British press about using the exclave to put pressure on Moscow, Putin has responded by suggesting that he is prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend the territory, accusing NATO of trying to blockade it.

Why it matters: It seems that over the past two weeks, months of intelligence warnings about Russian threats against NATO have finally caused the dam to break, and Eastern Europe especially has finally internalized that the alliance is in a de facto state of war with Russia — and has started to act accordingly.

Yet what’s important to remember is that regardless of how dramatic these preparations are, they do not yet presage an impending full-scale war between Russia and NATO. As I laid out in my latest piece in UnHerd, although Putin’s ultimate aim is to be able to hold influence over much of the former Soviet sphere in Europe, the first-order goal of his gray zone campaign against Europe is to cause NATO to splinter by forcing its members of choose between an insecure peace and total war. The gamble here would be that if forced to choose, many NATO states, including likely Trump’s United States, would fail to honor the alliance’s mutual defense clause, causing it to fall apart.

The Institute for the Study of War reached a very similar conclusion, writing that Moscow aims to “neutralize NATO as a unified alliance capable of opposing Russia” and to “reduce or eliminate European military…support for Ukraine.”

Worryingly, Russia’s agenda is already apparently going to plan — Trump reportedly wants to exclude the UK, France, and the Baltic states from an upcoming NATO meeting in Poland, presumably because of their insufficient loyalty to his priorities.

But regardless of Putin’s immediate aims and the nature of Russia’s impending actions against NATO, what’s most striking about the past week is that Europe has now crossed a definitive Rubicon, and has entered a new era in its shadow war with Moscow. Peace and stability in Europe will be a thing of the past even without a conventional war with Russia, and Europeans will have to get used to a status quo that hasn’t existed on the continent for almost 90 years.

2. Trump appeared to grant Ukraine a Patriot missile license as Kyiv faced new Russian drones and advanced Operation Vivaldi

Nothing can ever be 100% certain in dealings with the Trump administration, but while Ukraine has gotten some promising news this past week from the US, it certainly isn’t leaving its future up to the US president to decide.

Months after originally promising to do so, Trump has finally given Ukraine a license to produce its own Patriot missiles — or at least so says Zelensky.

Zelensky claimed in a post on X that Trump had made his “final decision” to give Ukraine the much sought-after license, but Trump himself failed to confirm this.

Additionally, although the Trump administration has legally committed to spending almost all of the $400 million Congress had allocated last year for Ukraine by the end of the September deadline, Patriot missiles were not included anywhere in the package.

Nevertheless, Poland has proposed building Ukraine’s Patriot missile production facility on its own soil to ensure its security.

Alongside these developments though, Ukraine has made a few major steps forward domestically on the battlefield — in the air and on the ground.

Ukraine said that it had used its domestically produced tactical ballistic missile, the FP-7, in combat for the first time, but declined to say what target had been hit.

Additionally, although it has hardly been garnering the headlines it deserves, a Ukrainian counteroffensive codenamed Operation Vivaldi has been making meaningful headway along the northern section of the Donbas front. Taking place mostly in the Lyman area of the front, the operation has allowed Ukraine to recapture 125 square kilometers of territory, fully liberating 5 villages in the area.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the fact that Ukrainian forces were able to push along the frontline there shows that Ukraine has gained drone supremacy over Russia in the sector.

Yet Ukraine continues to face serious challenges as well, especially from a new generation of jet-powered Russian drones, the Geran-5, which are able to travel faster than Ukrainian interceptor drones.

This bodes especially poorly for Ukraine’s cities as intelligence has revealed that Russia’s winter plans include isolating Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv through increased strikes and to facilitate a renewed exodus of refugees from Ukraine into Europe.

Why it matters: As Russia seemingly gears up for another mass mobilization this autumn (Putin added over 15,000 soldiers to the Russian army this past week), Moscow is clearly ready to throw whatever it can at Ukraine, especially as the war becomes inseparable from Russia’s standoff with NATO.

Trump’s continued back and forth on Patriot missiles is the last thing Kyiv needs given the circumstances, but reflects the continued munition shortage facing the West in general since the start of the Iran War.

Ukraine is managing to match and outpace Russia’s technological advances on certain fronts, namely tactical missile innovation and drone production capacity, but the Geran-5 and NATO’s munitions deficiency mean that Ukraine will face an incredibly difficult winter whatever the circumstances.

Nevertheless, however more brutal Russia becomes in its total war against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the relative success of Operation Vivaldi shows that increased attacks will bring Russia no closer to capturing the Donbas.

Indeed, although Putin has doubled down recently on his commitment to the war, the more men are mobilized in pursuit of his mission to conquer the Donbas, the more the risk of internal instability in Russia rises.

It seems increasingly clear that Putin believes that his path to victory in Ukraine goes not through the Donbas, but through NATO — meaning that whatever the eventual confrontation between the two will look like, it will necessarily end with one or the other being utterly transformed.

3. Poland and the US neared a deal for a permanent American base in the country, offering Trump over $4 billion for US troop presence

Poland finally appears set to realize a longtime dream — hosting US soldiers on a permanent base on its soil. As long as Trump keeps his word, that is.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki claimed that a permanent US base in Poland has been “confirmed” by the US president, although Trump himself only admitted that “major progress” had been made.

The effort to set up such a base was confirmed by Polish FM Sikorski, which is notable given that Sikorski is from Nawrocki’s rival political camp. The base would reportedly be able to host 10,000 to 15,000 troops.

Poland has gone so far as to offer the US $4.4 billion for “Fort Trump,” with a deputy defense minister saying that US troops would have “very special conditions” in Poland.

This comes amid an apparent White House reversal on withdrawing US troops from Poland — Trump announced this week that he will send 5,000 soldiers to the country.

Why it matters: Given Poland’s history, which stems from its geographic vulnerability on the North European Plain, the country has always sought geopolitical defense guarantees against its more powerful neighbors — and with its biggest post-communist guarantee, NATO, looking shakier than ever in the face of Russian threats, the direct support of the US through boots on the ground is the next best thing.

The US base would be the first permanent US base in Eastern Europe, and would become a major beachhead for America’s military presence along NATO’s east.

But despite the major diplomatic benefits the base would present for Poland, it may be that the it wouldn’t give it the military protection it expects — because it would be based on transactional, personalistic diplomacy rather than mutually beneficial defense, Trump might see the installation less as a military investment and more like a personal favor meant to keep an ideological ally in his corner.

Poland is right to seek alliances with powerful states in Europe and across the Atlantic whenever possible — but despite its complex history, with Trump in office in the US, Poland would best be served by leaning on its own military architecture first and foremost for its defense, especially in times like these.

4. Poland and Belarus held their first meeting in a decade as Lukashenko and Trump negotiated potash deals after sanctions relif

For the first time in ten years, Poland and Belarus might be nearing a thaw in their relations, with Warsaw even preparing to open a new embassy building in Minsk.

Polish FM Sikorski and Belarusian FM Maksym Ryzhankau held their first ministerial level meeting since 2016 at the UNGA in New York, with Sikorski saying Poland would “soon” open a new embassy building in Minsk.

The two sides discussed the border and regional security, including Poland’s request that Belarus stop allowing Russia to fly drones through its territory.

Warsaw said the thaw is possible because the border situation has improved and Belarus has released Polish political prisoners, most notably Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

At the same time, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko has offered Trump a role in a major fertilizer project with Russia.

Lukashenko proposed bringing in American companies and technology to join a new Russian-backed nitrogen-fertilizer plant in Belarus.

This comes as the Trump administration is separately negotiating a major deal to buy Belarusian potash, although Lukashenko admitted that his country doesn’t have enough potash to make the deal work.

All this follows a new release of political prisoners in Belarus in exchange for more US sanctions relief.

Why it matters: The Poland-Belarus meeting, despite its limited scope, is still monumental — and points to efforts by Warsaw to pull Lukashenko away from Putin at a moment when the dictator appears more willing than ever to diversify his options beyond unilateral reliance on Russia, within bounds of reason of course.

A thaw in Polish-Belarusian relations, at least on a direct diplomatic level, gives both Poland and the EU a new avenue to interface with the Lukashenko regime in parallel with the Trump administration’s overtures to it, which, as the potash negotiations show, have succeeded in drawing Lukashenko ever closer into Trump’s orbit.

As I’ve discussed here previously, Belarus is in a much more interesting and multifaceted position with regard to its relationship to Europe and Russia than meets the eye, and may well prove to be a wildcard in the War in Ukraine, the Russia-NATO shadow war, and Trump’s own designs in the region.

5. Serbia’s Vučić stepped down as president in a ploy to stay in power as prime minister in upcoming parliamentary elections

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić has resigned as president seven months before his term was due to end in order to lead his party into the upcoming parliamentary election on October 25, seeking to return as prime minister after being barred from serving a third presidential term.

This comes after nearly two years of student-led protests over corruption and accountability have evolved into an electoral movement, with students backing a list of professors, professionals and other non-partisan candidates.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić, a close Vučić ally, will serve as acting president until a presidential election is held, likely sometime in December.

Vučić has framed the move as a political transition, telling supporters that “new victories await us.”

Why it matters: As always with Vučić, this is all political maneuvering to appease his critics while doing nothing to meaningfully alter the political order in Serbia or to threaten his Russian-backed power base in the country.

Having come under pressure by the student-led protest movement for years to implement reforms and eventually to resign, this is Vučić’s last ditch effort to create the illusion of change, while simply moving from one locus of power to another.

Ultimately, the protests will likely continue and Vučić will continue trying to keep the applecart from falling — but underneath everything, the conditions are slowly changing. Not only is Serbia’s position between the EU and Russia becoming more precarious given the geopolitical situation in Europe, but Brussels has now all but halted its financial support for Serbia. The jig may finally be up for Vučić’s balancing act, meaning that, sitting squarely in Russia’s lap, he like Lukashenko in Belarus may struggle to retain his independence as a new Iron Curtain drops over the continent.

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