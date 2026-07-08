Destruction after a Russian strike on Kyiv on July 6, 2026 ( State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons )

What you need to know:

This roundup combines this past week’s top news with important underreported stories

This past week at a glance:

Poland was warned about a dramatic Russian provocation as Trump agreed to redeploy troops to the country, all as NATO looks more exposed and transactional than ever.

Trump agreed to allow Ukraine to build Patriot missiles on its territory, giving Kyiv perhaps the most important bit of assistance of his second term in office.

Poland said it may veto Ukraine’s EU accession over the pair’s historical dispute, highlighting that, at its core, the current spat is about much more than history.

Hungary’s Magyar began an expansive overhaul of public media to tamp down on Orbán-era state propaganda, setting into motion what will be an ugly but necessary showdown.

Russia claimed that Latvia had allowed Ukraine to use its airspace for drone strikes against its territory, escalating its disinformation campaign against the Baltic states.

In-depth coverage:

1. The US warned Poland about a potential Russian provocation and redeployed troops to Warsaw, all as Trump criticized NATO in Ankara

As the leaders of a North Atlantic Alliance that is being hollowed out from the inside met to discuss its future in Ankara, Russia apparently readied itself to test NATO 3.0 before it’s even had a chance to stabilize.

Reports emerged last week that the US had warned Polish leaders about a potential Russian plan to stage a gray zone provocation against Poland to trigger NATO’s defenses, leading Poland’s leaders and observers to warn of “critical months” ahead as the country prepares for a new, more aggressive phase in Russian hybrid warfare.

According to the American warnings, Russia may use drones or even missiles to strike at critical Polish infrastructure or even conduct ground incursions into Poland in order to force the country to activate its air defenses.

The logic is apparently that if Moscow is able to demonstrate the defensive limitations of a large eastern NATO state like Poland, then it would send a signal to the much smaller Baltic states that they would be even less capable of resisting a Russian attack.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Defense Minister announced that the rotational American troops that were infamously recalled from Poland a month ago will be returning to Poland in the coming weeks, while an advisor to Polish President Nawrocki stated after meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio several days ago that the US had given Poland the "green light" for a permanent US base in the country.

This deployment will bring the total number of US troops in Poland to 11,000 .

Poland however seems to be the exception to the rule — most US troops have left other eastern NATO states like Estonia , where a new force will arrive this summer but will leave by the end of the year with no plans for additional American troops to replace them.

All this comes as Trump once again voiced his dissatisfaction with NATO at the summit in Ankara, saying that he would “see” whether he would announce new troop withdrawals from Europe at the summit.

Why it matters: While the American warning to Poland caused quite a stir internationally, the intelligence that led up to it is hardly airtight, meaning that it should be viewed less as an imminent prophecy and more like a general threat assessment for the near future — but the fact that the Overton window has shifted so much that this scenario is being discussed seriously shows just how emboldened Russia now feels to test NATO’s boundaries.

With Trump consistently undermining the alliance and trying to pivot away from Europe at nearly every turn, Moscow has every reason to be optimistic about the impact of such a provocation.

The most likely initial scenario would be a drone attack on critical infrastructure like railroads or energy sites , with potentially more serious, less plausibly deniable provocations to follow.

Even if Polish services activated the appropriate defenses and minimized damage, Russia would view the operation as a success as long as it failed to trigger NATO’s Article V — further raising the ceiling of “acceptable” military action against the alliance. In a choice between a massively destabilizing all-out war between NATO and Russia and a slap on the wrist that maintains the uneasy status quo , Europe will likely choose the latter, falling into Russia’s trap.

Already a Russian drone strike against a building in Romania was met with shrugs from the alliance in May, allowing Moscow to frame it as an “accident” and giving it space to push the envelope further down the line.

In terms of Trump’s troop redeployments, these may be good new for Poland in a narrow sense but bad news for NATO as a whole, given the transactional and personalistic logic behind them.

Moreover, Europe with Poland included clearly understands that the force posture review of US troops in Europe initiated by Hegseth in June will end with continent-wide troop reductions , which would make Poland’s neighborhood less secure even if it ended up with more US soldiers on its own territory.

As for the permanent US base, the latest developments move America closer to this goal, but Poland is still at minimum 6 months away from any definitive American decision on the matter. By that time though, the mood in the Trump administration about further commitments to Europe, even to its “model allies,” may be more negative than it is even now.

2. Trump said he would give Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles as Zelensky said Kyiv could now hit oil sites in Siberia

Despite turning the tide against Russia through its drone war against Russian energy, Ukraine has once again hit a familiar stumbling block — air defense shortages.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are running out of crucial interceptor missiles especially for US-made Patriot systems, making it more difficult for them to shoot down Russian ballistic projectiles.

This has meant that Ukraine was unable to neutralize any of the 23 missiles Russia fired at Kyiv on Sunday, killing at least 15 people. Russia also struck Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine on Wednesday.

At the NATO Ankara summit though, Zelensky’s appeals to Western leaders to help Ukraine procure interceptor missiles yielded an unexpected outcome — Trump agreed to give Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles on its own.

The US also said that it would build a maintenance facility for Patriot missiles in Europe a day earlier, although the host country has not been established yet.

Also at the Ankara summit, NATO allies were expected to formally grant Ukraine “contributor” status, and will provide Ukraine with 70 billion euros in multi-annual defense support.

Meanwhile, Russia’s largest oil refinery at Omsk was once again hit with Ukrainian drone strikes, forcing the plant to halt all oil processing and leading Zelensky to state that a new generation of Ukrainian drones have put Siberia “within reach.”

According to a high-ranking Ukrainian official, Kyiv seeks to sign drone deals with seven NATO states by the end of the year, and already signed such a deal with Estonia on the sidelines of the Ankara summit.

Why it matters: If Trump makes good on his promise and actually gives Ukraine a Patriot production license, this would be the single most significant development in America’s support for Ukraine so far this year, if not since the start of Trump’s term.

Although the move won’t alleviate Ukraine’s air defense munition shortages in the immediate term since building the necessary factories will take months at minimum, it will help Kyiv sidestep this major problem in the future.

Patriot systems alone won’t be enough to shield Ukrainian cities and infrastructure everywhere from Russian barrages, but they will deprive Moscow of one of the few last remaining levers it has to pressure Ukraine away from the frontlines themselves.

Despite Trump’s negative tone overall at Ankara, the summit is shaping up to be a positive one for Ukraine, with its new role as a European security provider, rather than beneficiary, being officially acknowledged by attendees.

This status, combined with Ukraine’s expanding drone deal push in Europe, means that Zelensky’s argument that his country would be an asset to NATO will be further strengthened over the next six months.

3. Poland said it may vote against Ukraine’s EU membership over their historical dispute as Russia exacerbated their division further

As the historical row between Poland and Ukraine continued to escalate this past week, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland may vote against Ukraine’s EU accession if it does not stop honoring the UPA militia.

The UPA was a Ukrainian nationalist group active during World War II that killed up to 100,000 Polish civilians , but is remembered in Ukraine today for its role in fighting Soviet forces.

The current historical dispute between Warsaw and Kyiv was touched off when Zelensky named a Ukrainian military unit after UPA in May.

In response to these comments, Zelensky urged Poland, along with Hungary, to avoid politicizing their votes, stating that EU accession should be based on “rules” rather than “emotions.”

However in a recent interview, Zelensky’s chief of staff and former Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov gave sharp comments about the dispute: "The last one who tried to give us an ultimatum was the Russian Federation," he said. "No offense to Poland, but it's somewhat more powerful than Poland — and we didn't accept its ultimatum either.”

Budanov also claimed, without providing specifics, that the Polish side was planning additional escalatory steps against Ukraine.

Why it matters: As I’ve written before about this spat between Ukraine and Poland, this is a saga that may fundamentally alter the nature of the two countries’ relationship, and these latest developments only underscore how much hostility has emerged between them outside the security space, where their interests still align.

Poland very well may oppose Ukraine’s entry into the EU , but not because of the UPA — 60% of Poles now oppose Ukraine’s accession due to a host of factors including trade, economic competition, and labor issues , and these are much more likely to drive fundamental disagreements between Warsaw and Kyiv in the long-run, even though historical issues may remain on the surface.

It remains the case that this specific row will likely be smoothed over eventually, but rhetoric on both sides, including Budanov’s, will only prolong and deepen disagreements before they are ultimately resolved.

4. Magyar’s government in Hungary shut down state news channels as part of a push to dismantle Orbán’s propaganda apparatus

The government of Hungarian PM Péter Magyar has taken its state news broadcaster off the air as the new administration begins a sweeping overhaul of public media in the country to rid the sector of bias after years of interference by Viktor Orbán.

The channel M1 suspended news programming after a new interim management team took over, replacing broadcasts with an on-screen apology that read: “Public media cannot lie. We apologize for doing this for many years.”

Editors at the state media outlet were dismissed as part of the overhaul, while officials said the suspension is temporary and aimed at rebuilding an “independent and credible” public news service.

In addition to state TV news, Kossuth Radio also halted its broadcasts.

Predictably, Orbán himself condemned the decision as an act of “despotism,” accusing the new government of targeting conservative media and urging viewers to switch to the pro-Fidesz private channel HírTV.

Why it matters: This new push by Magyar mirrors the Tusk-led government’s actions in Poland following its victory over populists in 2023, and if that campaign was any guide, Hungary’s own media cleanse promises to be even more contentious.

Nevertheless, the move is critical if the country’s pro-EU forces seek to gain control over Hungary’s information space after 16 years of Fidesz-sponsored propaganda, and despite the painful and ugly optics of such a push, Magyar’s government has few other options at its disposal.

5. Russia claimed Latvia is allowing Ukraine to use its airspace for drone strikes as Riga built a new drone factory on Russia’s border

Several weeks after claiming that Latvia was allowing its territory to be used by Ukrainian drone operators against Russia, Moscow has escalated its accusations against the country, claiming that it has “verified data” that shows Riga is allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace to strike Russian territory.

Moscow said it has evidence that Latvia had opened “air corridors” for Ukrainian drones following strikes on targets around St. Petersburg. Latvian officials have rejected the allegation as obvious disinformation.

This comes as Latvia expanded its military partnership with Ukraine, agreeing to build a joint drone manufacturing facility in Latvia’s eastern Latgale region near the Russian border that would focus on drone production, research, and testing.

Russia’s claims surfaced just days after the factory was announced, and coincided with an announcement that Moscow would be closing all rail crossings with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

Why it matters: Russia’s claims here are clearly disinformation or at best exaggerated, and they point once again to a campaign by Moscow to frame the Baltic states and Poland as direct security threats to Russia, which may one day allow it to build its case for why more aggressive gray zone strikes against these countries are necessary for Russia’s national security.

The new drone factory in Latvia on Russia’s border is exactly the sort of piece of infrastructure that Moscow could decide to target with drones or other projectiles in months or years to come — and indeed, Latvia’s intelligence has already made similar conclusions in the past few weeks.

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