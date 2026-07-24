The Eastern Flank

The Eastern Flank

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Piotr Niedzieski's avatar
Piotr Niedzieski
Jul 25Edited

The Ukrainian government behaves a bit like a teenager who feels it must assert its independence irrespective of how others around him feel. Nobody in Poland wanted to really interfere in what Ukraine was doing - the Polish government just indicated politely it was a very insensitive thing to do.

The whole turmoil around UPA and the deterioration of relationships has been begun by Zelensky, who actually rarely realizes the longer-term effects of his decisions, and it is hard not to notice he and his decision is the only actor to blame.

Also, choosing UPA as a national hero can and should be subject to moral assessment. Yes, they fought the Soviets, but the straightforward truth is that it was a fascist organisation whose main objective was ethnic cleansing of Polish and other nationalities from lands they believed should be Ukrainian. If a country chooses to glorify an organisation with a fascist ideology, it is a problem that goes beyond any "Polish sensitivities". Poland was right to with this to European institutions, because glorifying UPA is indeed wholly against European values.

Plus, Ukrainians delude themselves thinking of completely bypassing Poland. Just look at the map. How do they want to do it? Re-directing trade routes via Moldova?

Besides, Ukraine now seems like a regional power because of its new military might, but outside military domain and in times of peace, it is a poor country, its economy is a mess, with corrupt authorities, unfavourable demographics and a rise in support for far-right ideology. Deluding itself with grandiose visions won't help it in any way - nor alienating half of its neighbours with its immature political moves.

That said, I'm a staunch supporter of independent and democratic Ukraine, and I believe Poland and Ukraine, if they set aside their grievances, can really rise to be regional superpowers, but only if they can work together, not against each other.

But that also means Ukraine must undergo a series of painful processes Poland went through already if it wants to become a country that subscribes to European values and standards. No amount of military heft will allow it to bypass it.

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