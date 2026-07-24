Zelensky and Nawrocki in Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland on December 19, 2025 ( W2k2 via Wikimedia Commons )

For anyone in Paris, Washington, or London, revoking state honors or canceling official state visits over a historical naming dispute might seem utterly nonsensical, especially if the two countries involved share a common enemy right on their doorstep. But for anyone living in Eastern Europe, where history confers not just national identity but also political legitimacy, the logic behind such a turn of events is obvious — which is exactly why the diplomatic conflict between Poland and Ukraine has cut so deep and consumed so much oxygen in both societies.

The current iteration of the ongoing drama began in May when Zelensky named a Ukrainian military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a radical nationalist group that, despite fighting against Soviet forces during World War II, at times collaborated with Nazi German forces and massacred between 70,000 and 100,000 Polish civilians living in what is today western Ukraine. Poland’s populist President Karol Nawrocki retaliated by stripping the Ukrainian president of Poland’s highest state honor, prompting a slew of Ukrainian officials to send theirs back, too. In a sign of how deep the divide has cut, even Polish officials aligned with Nawrocki’s nemesis, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have suggested they may vote against Ukraine’s accession to the EU because of the UPA scandal.

Various explanations have been given to make sense of the dispute, which has, shockingly, left the once robust Polish-Ukrainian relationship on the verge of total collapse. The rising electoral relevance of the Polish far-Right has forced the country’s political actors to play up anti-Ukrainian sentiment, while Zelensky himself is also happy to foment nationalist sentiment at home as fractures continue to deepen among the Ukrainian populace.

But the truth is that this entire affair is about much more than domestic politics in either country, and goes far beyond resolving competing historical narratives. Ukraine’s claim that it merely wants to honor its heroes and that Poland’s grievances should be left for after the war amounts to feigned naiveté — but Poland’s insistence that this is all just about Ukraine changing its approach to its own past is also disingenuous. At its core, the dispute is a microcosm of a much more fundamental tension between Poland and Ukraine that has been building ever since both countries’ international profile was dramatically elevated by the Russian invasion in 2022 — Poland increasingly sees itself as a regional player that is not yet taken seriously enough either by Kyiv or by Brussels, while Ukraine feels it has outgrown the junior role that Poland and the rest of Europe had long assigned to it, and is no longer satisfied with having its national identity and sovereignty mediated by countries to its west.

Far from an inconsequential tussle between neighbors, the dispute over the UPA is in fact a bellwether for how the War in Ukraine is changing the nature of inter-state politics in Eastern Europe, and how the elevation of the region in international affairs over the last four years means that what were once hyperlocal quibbles are now the entire continent’s business, with impacts for everyone.

The issue of the glorification of the UPA and its leaders in Ukraine is not a new phenomenon, nor is its presence as a wedge issue between Kyiv and Warsaw. Nevertheless, it’s no accident that Polish leaders have reacted as strongly as they have or that the Ukrainians have held their ground despite the blowback. For Ukraine, the latest commemoration of the UPA may not have been done with Poland directly in mind, but following Nawrocki’s decision to revoke Zelensky’s state honors, Kyiv has certainly been keen to demonstrate that the old rules of engagement between the two countries have gone out the window. Practically speaking, they very much have — Ukraine is now as much a security provider for Poland and the rest of Europe via its drone deals as it is a beneficiary of the continent’s largesse, and despite still playing a key logistical role in sending key armaments like Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, Poland is hardly the indispensable ally for Zelensky it was in the war’s early days.

In Ukraine’s eyes then, Poland’s role as gatekeeper to Europe has run its course, and Kyiv surely relished giving its older brother (diplomatically speaking) a good nudge to the rib to show that it’s not so little anymore. Indeed, some of the rhetoric coming from the Ukrainian leadership toward Poland has been strikingly provocative, and sounds similar to quips Kyiv had once directed at Orbán’s Hungary — “The last one who tried to give us an ultimatum was the Russian Federation,” Zelensky’s chief of staff Budanov said in a recent interview. “No offense to Poland, but it's somewhat more powerful than Poland — and we didn't accept its ultimatum either.” What was perhaps most telling in this verbal jab though was that Budanov turned the conventionally accepted power dynamic that had governed Polish-Ukrainian relations on its head, framing Ukraine as the dominant power over a militarily untested and delusional Poland. This at its core is exactly the subtext that runs beneath Ukraine’s defiance over the entire UPA issue — that Poland, and by extension Ukraine’s other critics in Europe, should realize that they are no longer in a position to dictate terms to Ukraine, and that it will build its national mythos as it sees fit, historical sensitivities be damned.

Poland for its part also understands the UPA issue in much broader terms, and views it in the context of its pivotal assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war. While Poland obviously sees common cause with Ukraine in its defense against Russia, Warsaw has always understood this assistance to be proof of how indispensable it has become to European security at large, justifying its rise to regional power status along NATO’s eastern flank. Despite Poland’s economic growth and massive military enlargement though, this rise to prominence has fallen short of expectations so far — and while the ongoing civil war in Poland’s halls of power and Western Europe’s reluctance to truly treat Poland as a key decision-maker are certainly to blame, so is Polish leaders’ failure to seize the moment they’d been given.

Nuances aside though, against such a backdrop, Polish leaders don’t just feel unappreciated by Ukraine for standing by its country and people in the early days of the war — they also see the UPA dispute as yet another sign that their interests on the European stage are not yet treated with the same gravitas as those of countries to their west. Warsaw’s ongoing focus on the UPA issue then is an effort to rectify both historical and geopolitical injustices at the same time, and reading between the lines, Poland’s message is simple — Poland’s concerns over Ukraine’s national identity must also be the European Union’s, and if Poland is not satisfied with Kyiv’s direction, its voice is important enough to decide Ukraine’s entire relationship with Europe too.

Of course, the current Polish-Ukrainian dispute seems to have already reached its zenith at least in the short-term, with Zelensky proposing a plan to de-escalate tensions with Poland and Polish leaders publicly moving away from openly hostile stances toward Ukraine. According to surveys, 80% of Poles also recognize that a diplomatic conflict between the two countries only benefits Russia. But the issue of the UPA and Ukraine’s national narrative around its WWII past remain unresolved, as do the grievances both Poland and Ukraine view the matter through, meaning that the divergences between Warsaw and Kyiv are bound to rear their head again — through historical conflicts or otherwise.

Far from being a flash in the pan, the UPA dispute is a sign of things to come, not just for Poland and Ukraine, but also for other increasingly important Eastern European states that are using the present historical moment to assert their national sovereignty, both in relations between each other and on the European stage. Shadows of this are already appearing in other corners of the region, be it in the nationalistic tension between Lithuania and both the Belarusian regime and its opposition-in-exile, or in Hungary’s continued disagreements with Ukraine, which have persisted despite Orbán’s exit from office.

Having once been geopolitically irrelevant to the rest of Europe, over the last four to six years, states like Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, as well as Ukraine itself have found themselves on the frontlines of the greatest security challenge the continent has faced in decades, and they are now demanding their due. And in a part of Europe where the past is just much an arbiter of politics as the present, it’s no surprise that they’ve chosen history as their tool to get them what they feel they deserve.